Class 11 student dies after being stabbed by neighbours in UP

Bareilly (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A Class 11 student died after he was allegedly stabbed by two of his neighbours over a dispute in the Bisharatganj area here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra on Monday said the deceased, Vijay Shah (17), a resident of Lohia Nagar in Bisharatganj, studied in an inter-college here.

Quoting the deceased's brother Ajay, the SP said Shah on Sunday had an altercation with two men of the same neighbourhood. Later around 8 pm, the men came to his house and took him with them.

When they reached the fields near a village, one of the accused allegedly held Vijay while the other stabbed him with a knife. They fled the spot when the victim started screaming.

Vijay was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding that a complaint has been lodged based on Ajay's statement. PTI COR NAV RPA