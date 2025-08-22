Class 11 student hangs self in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A Class 11 student aged 18 allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Gehvara village, about 25 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The student, identified as Santosh Kushwaha, returned home around 9 am after attending tuition in Ishanagar and went to a room upstairs, his grandfather Panchu Kushwaha told reporters.

When he did not come for lunch, his family members went to his room, but were shocked to find him hanging, he added.

The family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Prabhu Dayal, assistant sub-inspector at the district hospital police outpost, said the case of suicide has been referred to the Ishanagar police station for investigation. PTI COR LAL NP