Class 11 student jumps to death from 5th of building in Indore

Indore, Sep 21 (PTI) A Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, police said.

Vinayak Mishra, a student of Barfani Academy living in Nilgiri hostel at Swadesh Bhawan, jumped from the fifth floor of the building in the morning, MIG police station in-charge Manish Lodha said.

Mishra had gone to the fifth floor for a yoga session and left a suicide note there, he said.

He jumped and landed on the parking floor, Lodha said.

Onlookers rushed to his rescue, and his sister, living in a girls' hostel in the same building, was also informed, the official said.

He said the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Lodha said in a suicide note penned in Hindi, Mishra wrote, "I am sorry for committing suicide. Death is a reality which all of us have to face".

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, and a probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ADU ARU