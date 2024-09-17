Class 11 student on way to coaching centre raped in UP's Barabanki, accused held

Barabanki (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A class 11 student on her way to a coaching centre here was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man known to her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had lured the 15-year-old girl to his friend's house in the Fatehpur police station area where the incident took place on Monday, they said, adding he has been taken into custody.

"The girl's father stated in his police complaint that she left home on Monday to go to coaching. Midway, Mohammad Aftab lured her on some pretext and took her to his friend's house. To avoid suspicion, the house was locked from outside.

"After some time, neighbours reached there after hearing someone screaming from inside the closed house," a police official said.

Some people then broke the lock and caught Aftab and his friend. While Aftab was handed over to the police, his friend managed to escape, the official said.

Kotwali Inspector D K Singh said a preliminary case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the father.

"The accused has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated," he added. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK