Class 11 student shot dead after dispute at Gorakhpur school playground, 2 held

Gorakhpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police detained two people after a Class 11 student was shot dead following a dispute at a school playground here on Friday afternoon, police said.

Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area, they said, adding that two accused are absconding.

The incident occurred at around 1.00 pm on the premises of Co-operative Inter College in Pipraich, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Sudhir Bharti, was at the playground when an argument broke out between him and another person from the same neighbourhood.

The altercation escalated quickly, during which the accused allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Bharti. The student collapsed and died on the spot, they said.

Following the incident, authorities closed the school as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that police arrived at the spot shortly after the incident and detained the accused.

The situation became tense as residents and relatives of both sides gathered there. Some relatives of the accused tried to block the movement of police vehicles by lying down in front of them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar said an additional police force has been deployed in the area, and the situation is under control. He assured of strict action against those responsible.

The SSP said the family has provided information about two absconding accused, among them one is a minor.

Three police teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding accused, he said, adding that interrogation of the two detained is underway.