Class 12 board exam results to be announced in 2 days: Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) The results of the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha will be announced within two days, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Efforts are underway to declare the Class 12 results as soon as possible, he said.

“The results will be declared within one or two days,” School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond told reporters.

A total of 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the exams between February 15 and March 27 in four streams — science, humanities, commerce and vocational.

"We will also ensure that the Class 12 students do not face any problem in admission into the degree courses," Gond added.