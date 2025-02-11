Class 12 board exams begin in Nagaland

Kohima, Feb 11 (PTI) The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) commenced on Tuesday, an official said.

The class 12 board examinations will continue till March 7.

A total of 17,194 candidates are appearing for the examination in 68 examination centres across the state, the official said.

Out of 17,194 candidates, 546 candidates will be appearing for the compartmental examination across the streams.

Under the main category, 12,403 students are sitting for arts stream, 1,026 for commerce and 3,219 for science examination.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also conveyed best wishes to students appearing for the board exams.

"May your dedication, hard work, and focus bring great success. My prayers for good health and peace," said Rio on X.

The chief minister also extended best wishes to NBSE for smooth conduct of the exams. PTI NBS NBS RG