Class 12 Chemistry paper leak: Coaching class director arrested in Nagpur's Umred area

Nagpur, Mar 6 (PTI) The director of a coaching class in Umred in Nagpur has been arrested in connection with the alleged Class 12 Chemistry paper leak reported on February 26, a police official said on Friday.

The Nagpur rural police official identified the arrested person as Atul Jagan Chaudhary (38), director of Target Academy Science and a resident of Bhandarkar Layout in Umred.

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had conducted an inquiry after receiving information that the paper leak had links to Umred. It was found that Target Academy had conducted a chemistry practice test a few days before the board exams, and several questions in that test were similar to those in the actual exam paper," the official said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Umred police station under Prevention of Malpractices in Examinations Act, he added.

Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar said a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to unravel the entire chain behind the paper leak. PTI COR BNM