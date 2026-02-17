Class 12 exams of Manipur board begin, over 31,000 students appearing

Imphal, Feb 17 (PTI) Over 31,000 students are appearing for the class 12 final exams of the Manipur board that started on Tuesday, officials said.

A total of 15,908 boys and 15,622 girls are appearing in the exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, across 39 centres in hill districts and 78 in the valley areas, they said.

Among them are 412 students who were displaced by the ethnic violence, officials said.

A total of 23,146 students are from the Science stream, 7,697 from Arts, and 687 from Commerce, they said.

The state police have deployed additional personnel at all centres for security.

Authorities have emphasised discipline, punctuality, and transparency to maintain the integrity of the examinations across Manipur.

The exams are scheduled till March 20, officials said.

The English exam was held on the first day, they said.

Meanwhile, an examination at the Wabagai Higher Secondary in Kakching district was disrupted after students demanded extra time for writing their papers. Some students allegedly tore their answer scripts in protest, leading to tensions, officials said. PTI CORR SOM