Class 12 girl chases, nabs mobile phone snatcher in Delhi

New Delhi: A Class 12 student in Delhi chased and caught a snatcher allegedly trying to flee with her mobile phone in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Tuesday.

The motorcycle-borne snatcher was fleeing with the mobile from the girl, who was on her way to tuition on Monday. The victim raised an alarm and chased the snatcher, they said.

In a panic, the snatcher fell off his motorcycle and was nabbed with the help of passersby. The police have apprehended the accused and registered a case against him, a senior officer said.

The girl's mobile phone was also recovered.

The victim told the police that she was on her way to tuition around 3.45 pm on Monday when the incident occurred. She was talking on the phone when the accused snatched it from her hand.