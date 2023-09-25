Class 12 girl kills self in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 25 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the Jhalrapatan town of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Monday.

Advertisment

The Class 12 student hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home late on Sunday. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The girl's body was recovered from her room on Monday, Jhalrapatan SHO Ramesh Meena said.

She had gone back to her room after dining with her two sisters on Sunday. She hanged herself later that night, he added.

Advertisment

The girl's father died five years ago and she lived with her two elder brothers and two sisters, Meena said.

The officer said while no suicide note was recovered from the girl's possession, it has been learnt that some elders in her family objected to her speaking to a boy. The claim is yet to be verified.

The police handed over the body to the girl's family after post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Meena said. PTI COR SZM