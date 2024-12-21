Class 12 girl raped inside her home by 2 men in UP village

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A class 12 student was allegedly raped in her house by two men from her village, police said on Saturday.

The victim was alone Thursday night when Vikas Yadav, 19, and Kallu Mishra alias Shyam Ji, 35, forced themselves into her house, raped her, and made a video of the act, police said, citing the complaint.

Lambhua Police Station in-charge Inspector Akhand Dev Mishra said the two men were booked in a case on Saturday.

"The victim has been sent for medical examination, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who are absconding," he said.

"The exact age of the victim is yet to be ascertained. If she is found to be a minor the section of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act will also be included against the accused," Mishra added. PTI COR CDN VN VN