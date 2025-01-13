Class 12 girl student found hanging in hostel room in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) The body of a class 12 girl student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya was found hanging in her hostel room here on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Utkalika Swain, a resident of Kendrapara district. Swain allegedly used her dupatta to hang herself from the ceiling fan in her room, police added.

"When I reached the hostel for duty around 8 am, some girl students informed me that Utkalika hanged herself in her room. She was alone as two of her roommates had gone to their homes," the hostel's warden said.

"When Utkalika’s friends knocked on the doors of her room in the morning, she did not respond. So, with the help of senior students, the hostelers broke open the doors and found her hanging," she said.

After getting information, officials from the Capital Police station reached the hostel and started an investigation.

"After reaching the hostel, we found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. We have started questioning her local guardians, friends and hostel staff," Dayanidhi Nayak, inspector in-charge of Capital police station, said.

Police have seized the mobile phone of the deceased. No suicide note has been recovered, he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB