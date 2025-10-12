Class 12 student commits suicide in Rajasthan hotel, family alleges foul play

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 12 (PTI) A student of Class 12, missing for two days, was found dead in a hotel room here, police said on Sunday.

The girl was identified as Priti Ahedi (18), a resident of Kelwada town in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.

According to police, Priti left for school on Friday morning and did not return home. Following this, her family registered a missing person complaint with the police.

On Saturday evening, the police found her hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Kota, around 120 kilometres away from home.

During the investigation, the hotel staff told the police that Priti had checked into the hotel around 5 pm on Friday and had submitted her Adhaar Card. During this time, no one visited her, nor did she come out of her room.

On Saturday evening, the cleaning staff rang her room bell multiple times, but she did not open the door, raising suspicion. Following this, the manager informed the police, who broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a cloth (dupatta), Circle Inspector at Nayapura police station, Vinod Kumar said.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, Kumar said.

According to SHO Man Singh, Kelwada Police Station, in the CCTV footage, the girl was seen alone in a civil dress, getting off an auto rickshaw near the school. She then boarded a bus.

The family had initially refused a post-mortem, alleging foul play in her death, Kumar said.

Priti's family allege that she was accompanied by someone to the hotel. However, the hotel staff has denied their claims, the officer said.

The family agreed to conduct a post-mortem on the condition that police would register a case of abetment of suicide against an unidentified person and conduct a fair investigation into the matter.

Based on their complaint, police have registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.