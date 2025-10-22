Class-12 student commits suicide in UP's Ballia: Police

Ballia (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A Class-12 student allegedly died by suicide in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night as she was reportedly distressed over her poor academic performance, police said.

The incident took place in Parshurampur village within the Nagara police station limits.

According to officials, Sonam Chauhan (18) was found hanging in her room late on Tuesday night. The family members rushed her to the government hospital in Nagara, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Rasra Circle Officer (CO) Alok Gupta said police reached the spot on receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

He said Chauhan was a student of the Janata Inter College in Nagara town. Citing a statement of the family members, the officer added that the girl was upset about not doing well in her studies, which might have driven her to take the extreme step.

