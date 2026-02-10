Class 12 student dies after falling from local train en route to board exam centre

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) A 18-year-old boy on his way to appear for his Class 12 board examination fell off a local train and died in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The accident occurred between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations during the morning rush hour, an official said.

The victim, Soham Kathre, a resident of Dombivli, was travelling on the footboard of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound train when he lost his grip and fell on the tracks, senior inspector Archana Dusane of Thane GRP said.

Passersby spotted the injured teenager lying near the tracks around 10 am, and immediately alerted the authorities, following which a team from the Thane Railway Police rushed to the spot and moved him to the government hospital.

He was declared dead on arrival, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Class 12 board exams began in Maharashtra on Tuesday, and Kathre was travelling to his exam centre in Kalwa. PTI COR ARU