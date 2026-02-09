Class-12 student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) A Class 12 student died by suicide at a government hostel in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Mathura Gate police station area. The 16-year-old student is suspected to have hanged himself on Sunday night.

Police received information about the incident on Monday morning. The student was alone in the hostel hall during the night. His body was found by the hostel cook who had gone to call him for breakfast.

The student had returned to the hostel from his home on Sunday. His board examinations were scheduled to begin from February 13.

The police said the matter is under investigation.