Class 12 student found dead in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A student of Class 12 was found dead on Monday under suspicious circumstances, police said.

According to police, the student was identified as Manisha (20).

She was found dead in a lane behind her house in Harikundawal village in the Lar police station area. Initial reports suggest that she may have been strangled. Her father, Viren Prasad, has alleged that his daughter was murdered.

Circle Officer, Manoj Kumar, said, "The body of a young woman was recovered from a lane behind her house. It has been sent for post-mortem. The police team is conducting a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances of the incident." PTI COR ABN HIG HIG