Class 12 student found dead under suspicious circumstances in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sheetal Kumari, a Class-12 student of Janata Inter College and daughter of Manoj Rajbhar, a resident of Bhalua village.

According to the police, Sheetal was found unconscious in her room on Thursday morning. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Her uncle, Harikesh Rajbhar, informed the police control room about the incident.

While the victim's father lives in Chennai, other family members claimed she had been suffering from an illness. Police said there were no visible injury mark on her body. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Khukhundu Police Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar Mishra said the student, as per family members, had been unwell.

"The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received," the SHO added.