Class 12 student found hanging at home in UP's Sultanpur; suicide due to exam stress suspected

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide due to exam-related stress here on Wednesday, police said.

The girl was found hanging at her residence in Rampur Babuan village, they said, adding that her Class 12 examinations were apparently scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Sen, a student of Gayatri Vidya Mandir in Kumarganj area of Ayodhya district.

Family members said Lakshmi had been stressed for the past few days over the upcoming examinations.

On Tuesday night, she went into her room on the pretext of studying. When she did not come out for a long time, family members opened the door and found her hanging, the police said.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Baldirai Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after the report is received, he added.