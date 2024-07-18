Class 12 student jumps to death from 14th floor in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jul 18 (PTI) A Class 12 student died after he allegedly jumped off the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Sector 85 here on Thursday, police said.

Family members of the victim, Divyanshu (17), suspected he took the extreme step as he was worried about not being prepared for a test he was supposed to take this morning, according to the police.

However, the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, they added.

The incident took place in the Adore Happy Home Grand Society in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said.

Divyanshu, who hails from Bihar, was living with his family on the 11th floor of the society and studied in Class 12 in a private school in Ballabhgarh, they said.

Investigating Officer ASI Anil Kumar said Divyanshu had left his flat around 3 am after his brother fell asleep. He then went to the top floor and jumped from the terrace.

The society guard, hearing a loud noise, rushed to the spot and found Divyanshu's body. The guard immediately informed the police, who arrived at the location and identified the deceased as Divyanshu, Kumar said.

The police handed over the teenager's body to his kin after the postmortem, he added.

"The investigation so far revealed that the student committed suicide due to exam pressure," the ASI said.

The victim's father Ravi Shekhar said Divyanshu was the youngest in the family and loved by everyone, according to police.

Shekhar said he was shocked by the incident as his son was a good student. He had scored 85 per cent marks in Class 10 and was among the toppers. PTI COR RPA