Class 12 student killed in road accident in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A Class 12 student was killed after a speeding SUV rammed into his motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, Aryan Kumar Nishad (17), a resident of Paliya Tola in Bakhra Khas under Gauri Bazar police area, was a student of National Inter College in Chorkhari.

Nishad had gone to Wakilganj to refuel his motorcycle. While returning home, he was crossing the Gauri Bazar-Hata road near Bakhra Inter College when a speeding Scorpio coming from the Gauri Bazar side hit the vehicle, killing him on the spot, police said.

The victim was scheduled to appear for his board examination in the evening.

Station House Officer Mahendra Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to trace the SUV and its driver. PTI COR KIS APL APL