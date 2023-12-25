Class 12 student kills self in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A Class 12 student allegedly hanged himself after his father reprimanded him over the content of his mobile phone in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The boy hanged himself from the roof of his home late on Saturday, they said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Santosh Yadav, the police station inspector in-charge, said the boy's father had reprimanded him and told him not to view the contents on his mobile phone, following which he took the step. PTI COR NAV SZM