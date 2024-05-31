Class 12 student murdered over petty quarrel

Nashik (Maha), May 31 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was murdered in Panchavati area of the city, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Dashrath Ranmale, a Class 12 student and resident of Karnnagar, Peth Road.

A group of youths he knew attacked him with sharp weapons around 11.30 pm. The assailants immediately fled from the spot, said an official.

Ashish was the only son of his parents and his father works as a labourer.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be known, prima facie some trivial quarrel between the youths two days back may have led to the murder, the official said.

A case was registered at Sarkarwada police station and further investigations are on. PTI COR KRK