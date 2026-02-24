Class 12 student suffers head injury as trio attacks him after exam

Pune, Feb 24 (PTI) A Class 12 student was injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon by three youths outside a college in Pune city on Tuesday, soon after he stepped out of the examination centre, police said on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Shankar Mirgane, was hit on the head with a 'koyta' (billhook) and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

The incident took place outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud area when the victim came out after writing his examination, a police official said.

"Shortly after he stepped out of the college premises, he was attacked and hit on the head with a koyta. During the investigation, it came to light that the suspects and the injured had studied in the same school in Class 10 and quarrelled over a girl. Our probe indicates that the attack stemmed from that old dispute," he said.

All three suspects are minors and have been identified. One of them has been detained, while a search is on for the remaining two, he added.