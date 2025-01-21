Class 12 students of Latur college take oath for 'copy-free' exams

Latur, Jan 21 (PTI) Ahead of state board examinations, Class 12 students of a college in Latur city of Maharashtra on Tuesday took a pledge against copying.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has scheduled the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations for Class 12 students from February 11 to March 18.

The state government has directed schools have to hold awareness campaign week (January 20-26) for ‘copy-free’ exams.

In keeping with the directive, Class 12 students of Dayanand College of Arts took an oath for copy-free exams in the presence of their Principal Shivaji Gaikwad.

College vice-principal Dr Dilip Nagargoje administered the oath to the students.

The pledge emphasized a commitment to thorough preparation for the board exams, refraining from unfair means during tests, and adhering strictly to the rules and guidelines set by the board.

Students vowed to deter others from using unfair practices and to approach the exams confidently, stress-free, and with a focus on achieving excellent results to make their college, parents, and teachers proud.

The Copy-Free Awareness Week includes a series of activities aimed at promoting ethical exam practices. Key initiatives involve engaging local representatives, School Development and Management Committee members, citizens, principals and teachers of secondary schools and junior colleges in a joint meeting to discuss effective implementation of the campaign. PTI COR RSY