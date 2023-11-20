Class 2 student who fell into hot 'sambar' vessel in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district dies

Kalaburagi, Nov 20 (PTI) A class II student succumbed to her burn injuries at a Bengaluru hospital, three days after she accidentally fell into a hot 'sambar' vessel at a government school in Afzalpur taluk of this district, police said on Monday.

Seven-year-old Mahanthamma Shivappa Talawar was severely injured on November 16 after the tragic incident at the midday meal kitchen attached to the school, they said.

Two school staff members and the chief cook of the midday meal scheme in the school were suspended following the incident, police said.

The child sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and was immediately rushed to a primary health centre at Choudapur where she was given first aid and later shifted to another hospital in the district for further treatment, a senior police officer said.

As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru where she succumbed to injuries on Sunday, he said.

Based on the complaint received from the victim’s mother, a case of death due to negligence has been registered under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrests have been made so far in the case, he added. PTI AMP RS ANE