Class 3 student dies as speeding bus hits scooter

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) A class 3 student was killed and two others were injured as the scooter they were riding was hit by a speeding bus in Salt Lake area on Tuesday, police said.

The accident which happened at around 11.30 am sparked a huge protest by locals who put up road blockade leading to a huge traffic jam in and around the Salt Lake gate no 2 and adjoining EM Bypass area, they said.

"The children were coming home from school with their mother on the scooter when the speeding bus hit the scooter from behind. All three fell from the scooter and were injured. One of the two children was declared dead when taken to the hospital," the police officer said.

A huge team of policemen were deployed in the area and several senior police officers were trying to pacify the locals urging them to call off the road blockade, he added.