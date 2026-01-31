Class 3 student dies of gunshot injury in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 31 (PTI) A Class 3 student, son of a contractor, died on Saturday, hours after he suffered a gunshot injury to his head in the Gautam Nagar area of Bhopal, police said.

Family members told police that 12-year-old Ibrahim Lala was found unconscious and lying in a pool of blood on the balcony of their house around 2 am, they said.

Police said it appears the boy suffered the gunshot injury elsewhere. Fearing that they would be held responsible, his family members placed him on the balcony before taking him to the hospital, an official said.

The family allegedly tried to give the impression that the boy had fallen and sustained injuries, he said.

It is being examined whether it was a case of suicide or an accidental discharge while Lala was playing, said Gautam Nagar police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur.

“The injury appears to be self-inflicted. At this stage, we cannot pinpoint the reason as the family has lost the child, and we cannot grill them,” the official said.

The pistol involved belonged to the child’s uncle, who frequently visited the family and had left it in Lala’s home, Thakur said, adding that the child had found the firearm during the recent renovation of the place.

The family took the boy to a hospital, where he died around 10 am, he said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Forensic experts visited the spot after the child’s death, the official added. PTI LAL NR