Class 4 student suffers eye injury in 'assault' by school teacher, FIR lodged

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (PTI) A class 4 student of a private school here on Wednesday sustained an eye injury following an alleged assault by her mathematics teacher, police said.

The family members of the student lodged a formal complaint at the Khandagiri police station seeking action against the teacher.

According to the complaint, the nine-year-old student was attending a mathematics class when the teacher allegedly struck her, causing an injury to her left eye.

"My math madam was teaching division. When asked twice, she assaulted me in my eye," said the student. As the girl was bleeding and crying, she was rushed for medical attention soon after the incident.

The family members of the girl student took her to an eye hospital for treatment. One of the family members said, "The doctor informed us that the eyelid, retina, and lens were damaged due to the assault. Whether she can get her vision back or not can be ascertained after healing of her eyelid injury." "We suspect that my daughter suffered a serious eye injury as the teacher struck her strongly with the ring," the girl's father said. Following the complaint, Khandagiri police registered a case and launched an inquiry into the incident, a police officer said.

The school management has not issued any official statement. Any kind of harassment and corporal punishment of students is prohibited under the Right to Education Act and other child protection laws.