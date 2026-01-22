Class 6 girl writes to DyCM Ajit Pawar over 'lack of basic facilities' in ZP school; panel formed

Beed, Jan 22 (PTI) A Class 6 girl from a village in Maharashtra's Beed district has written a letter to state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, bringing to his notice the "lack of basic facilities" in her Zilla Parishad-run school, prompting the local authorities to form a three-member committee to look into the demands.

In the letter, the student - Ankita Kavchat - from Parbhani Kesapuri village also asked Pawar if she and other children of sugarcane labourers should not dream big.

Her letter has gone viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

In the letter, Ankita applauded the efforts of the teachers in her school, but pointed out that there were no basic facilities, including clean drinking water, washroom, handwash and toys.

These facilities are present only on paper, but the students actually get nothing. Despite this, students are coming to school because they want to study, she said.

"Should we also remain labourers involved in sugarcane cutting? Should we not dream big?" she asked.

"We don't demand much. We just need basic amenities to study, including clean washrooms, toys and management that will work for us honestly. Your one decision can change our lives," Ankita urged the deputy CM.

When asked to comment on the letter, a senior official from the Zilla Parishad said, "We are forming a three-member committee to inquire into the matter. We will take action accordingly once the report comes." PTI AW NP