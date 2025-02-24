Class-6 student among two killed in road accidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Two persons, including a Class-6 student, were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a tractor-trolley ran over Sanjana Bharti (14) near Matihi village in the Fefna police station area around 8 am. She died on the spot, police said.

Following the accident, enraged locals blocked the road in protest. Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the scene to pacify the protesters.

"The roadblock lasted for about three hours before we managed to convince the agitated villagers and get the road cleared," SHO Ajay Krishna Tripathi said.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver, and the vehicle has been seized, police said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

In another incident, Prem Chandra Ram (34) was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Bilthara Road bus station in the Ubhaon police station area on Monday morning.

Another man, Harish Chandra (60), was seriously injured in the accident.

"The victims were out for a walk when the accident occurred. The injured man has been admitted to a hospital in Mau for treatment," a police officer said. PTI COR KIS ARI