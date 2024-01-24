Class 7 girl commits suicide by jumping from balcony on 29th floor flat in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) A class 7 student committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her 29th floor flat on Begur Road in southeast Bengaluru's Hulimavu area, police said on Wednesday.

The only child of her parents, the 12-year-old girl was depressed, police said, without sharing further details.

No suicide note was found.

According to the police, a security guard of the apartment complex heard some noise at around 5 am on Tuesday and rushed to the corridor where he saw the girl with injuries lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted representatives of the apartment association.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The girl's mother found her outside her room at around 4.30 am and when asked why she was up so early, she gave a vague reply and went inside her room, he said.

"It's a suicide. We did not find any suicide note but we learnt that the child was depressed. The post-mortem has been done and we cannot reveal further details," he added.

The girl's father, a software engineer, quit his job six months ago and got into stocks trading and her mother is a homemaker, police said. PTI AMP RS RS