Class 7 girl students missing from govt residential school in Meerut found

Meerut (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Police have found the three Class 7 girl students, who went missing from a government residential school here since April 3 afternoon, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the girls, students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in Sarurpur, were found late on Friday night from the houses of their acquaintances.

The girls told police that they ran away after being upset over being scolded for using mobile phones in the school.

The SSP said following an order of the District Child Welfare Committee, the girls have been medically examined and handed over to their acquaintances.

SSP Tada said a team of senior officials has investigated the matter, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge.

Meerut District Magistrate Dr VK Singh said a two-member committee comprising Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal and Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Balram Singh had been formed to probe the incident.

He said the report submitted by this committee on April 4 found serious irregularities, laxity in supervision and negligence on part of the in-charge warden, Reena, and full-time teacher Bindiya.

The contracts of the two persons are being terminated with immediate effect, Singh said.

A case is also being registered against them by the District Basic Education Officer.

According to the district magistrate, clarification is also being sought from the District Basic Education Officer in the matter. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK