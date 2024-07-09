Class 8 girl claim tuition teacher touched her inappropriately, say Delhi police

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A class 8 student has alleged that her tuition teacher in south Delhi toucher her inappropriately on Tuesday, police said.

The mother of the girl told the police that the teacher used to give tuition at his house. Her elder daughter also studied there, they said.

The police, in a statement, said, "A team was sent to the school where the counsellor stated that her tuition teacher touched her inappropriately." The girl's mother further told the police that her daughter was examined in front of her and did not reveal any kind of molestation or sexual assault. She also denied conducting a medical examination for her daughter and refused to take legal action, the statement read. PTI BM HIG HIG