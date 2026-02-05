Class 8 girl raped, impregnated by neighbour in Gurugram's Sector 10, case registered

Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) A Class 8 girl student was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbour in Sector 10 area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred last month, came to light on Monday when the 14-year-old girl complained of acute pain.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered the pregnancy and informed the police, they added.

She is currently undergoing treatment and recorded her statement before a magistrate late Tuesday evening.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act at Sector 10 police station, they said.

According to the police, the accused is a 19-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a helper in the same company as the victim's mother.

The accused, who lived alone in a rented accommodation near the girl's house, fled to avoid arrest, they added.

"The accused is absconding. Our teams are conducting raids, and he will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said. PTI COR SHS SHS