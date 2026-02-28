Class 8 student gang-raped by three youngsters in Rajasthan's Bundi, case registered

Kota, Feb 28 (PTI) A Class eight student was allegedly gang-raped by three youngsters while returning from her school in a village in the Bundi district, an official said on Saturday.

After the bleeding minor reached home, she was taken to a hospital, and doctors referred her to another health facility in Kota. She is undergoing treatment there, he said.

The police recorded the 15-year-old girl's statements on Saturday and lodged a case of gang-rape under sections of the POCSO Act against the three identified youngsters, Kapren Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the student was returning home after taking the 8th board exam at her school, Joshi said.

According to her parents, after taking the exam on Friday afternoon, she was standing outside her school gate when the three accused approached her and one of them offered her to drink water, the DSP said.

After drinking water, she reportedly collapsed and the accused took her to a distance on the Hingolia road, where they allegedly raped her and fled away from the spot, he added.

After the incident, the minor started bleeding, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a passerby, acquainted with her, reportedly took the girl to her maternal grandmother's house, where she narrated her ordeal, the DSP said.

The girl's parents filed a police complaint against the accused and took her to a hospital, where doctors referred her to Kota's J K Lone Hospital, the DSP said, adding that she underwent a medical examination on Saturday, whose report is awaited.

Based on the minor's statements, the police have registered a case of gang-rape against three identified youths, the DSP said. PTI COR SHS