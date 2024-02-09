Class 9 girl killed, two others injured after police bus hits two-wheeler in Jharkhand

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Feb 9 (PTI) A girl student of class 9 was killed and two other pupils were injured on Friday after a police bus hit a two-wheeler carrying them, in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, an official said.

The accident happened near DAV School, Castair’s Town, under the jurisdiction of the Town police station around 8 am.

Castair's Town is around 250 km away from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Deoghar, Vishal Sagar, said that a person was taking three students on his two-wheeler to school when the accident happened.

"The two-wheeler was hit by a bus from behind. The bus is stated to be of JAP (Jharkhand Armed Police). Unfortunately, a girl student was killed in the accident, while two other students are under treatment here," he said.

"The driver of the bus has been taken into custody. Other points of inquiry are being collected. We will take appropriate action," he told reporters.

After the incident, locals turned aggressive and vandalised the bus.

Police allegedly resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. PTI CORR SAN SBN