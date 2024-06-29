Class 9 student arrested for stabbing classmate in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 29 (PTI) A class 9 student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmate at a school in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

The incident took place inside a classroom of Raghunath High School at Ramchandrapur in the district on Friday morning and the accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.

The 14-year old boy was apprehended after a case was registered against him following a complaint by headmaster Raghunath Moharana, Ajay Kumar Swain, inspector in-charge of Patapur police station, said.

The victim is now under treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. His condition was stated to be stable, an official said.

The teenager, who had a knife in his school bag, attacked his classmate inside the classroom when there was no teacher, he added.

"Initial assumptions pointed to a possible romantic motive, but further investigation among students revealed the incident was sparked by sudden provocation," the IIC said.