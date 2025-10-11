Class 9 student dies during sports event in Kolkata school

Kolkata: A class 9 student of a private international school in the southern fringes of the city died during a sports event on the school ground, a police officer said on Saturday.

Arkadeep Bag, a student of the school, reportedly completed a race for selection to the upcoming annual sports event when he suddenly collapsed to the ground on Friday, the officer said.

Going by the post-mortem report of the minor and the account of doctors of a nearby private hospital where he was taken and declared dead, Bag died due to health-related issues, the officer said quoting the prima facie report.

"However, we are investigating the case. His teachers, friends and the non-teaching staff present on the spot are being questioned," he said.

The Principal of B D M International, Kamalgazi, Narendrapur, said in a post named ''obituary' - "it is with profound grief and sorrow that we inform the passing of our beloved student Arkadeep Bag of class nine, section 14, on October 10."

"Arkadeep Bag participated in a race on a 33-metre track as part of the selection process for the upcoming annual sports. After finishing first in the race, he spoke briefly to the Physical Education teacher and suddenly collapsed.

The PE teacher on duty, also certified in administering CPR, immediately gave him CPR. The school nurse also attended to Arkadeep and advised that he be taken to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. The parents were informed, and the school authorities acted swiftly," another statement by the school authorities said.