Class 9 student held for killing one, injuring several at school hostel

Ballari (Karnataka), Mar 10 (PTI) A class nine student was apprehended after he allegedly went on a rampage at a private residential school here, killing one person and injuring others with a sharp object and an iron rod, police said on Tuesday.

The boy who had been absconding since the incident on Saturday night was caught at the outskirts of the city on Monday, they said.

"We have taken the boy into custody, and he is currently being counselled. A panel of doctors are conducting his medical examination as per protocol," a senior police officer said.

The exact motive behind his act needs to be ascertained, the official said.

According to police, the incident took place at the school hostel when nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night.

The accused, in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly. A student died in the attack, and seven others were injured.

The students were reportedly asleep in the hostel after dinner when the accused boy attacked his peers with an iron rod and a sharp object.

Sources suspect that some minor dispute might have triggered the incident.

