Class 9 student stabs senior to death inside school in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old class 9 student allegedly stabbed a senior to death at a private school in Ghazipur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at Sunbeam School in Maharajganj locality of Kotwali area when classes were in session.

Police said the teenager allegedly stabbed Aditya Verma, a 15-year-old student of class 10 with a knife he had brought to school.

Two other students, who tried to intervene, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, police said.

Additional superintendent of police Gyanendra nath Prasad told reporters that the cause of the incident was being investigated.

"We are speaking to the students because the incident took place while their classes were underway. Some of the students had also gone to the toilet. We are speaking to all of them and will try to find out why the incident happened and take suitable action," he said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Deen Dayal Pandey said legal proceedings have been initiated against the juvenile.

"The body of the deceased student has been sent for post-mortem. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused," he said.

Principal Archana Tiwari described the incident as "tragic" and said the school management is deliberating on the matter.