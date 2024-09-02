Class X girl attempts suicide in ashram school in Palghar; tribal dept begins probe

Palghar, Sep 2 (PTI) A Class X student attempted suicide in the government-aided ashram school in which she was studying in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

Personnel from the state's Tribal Project have been sent to the school, situated in Ransheth, to inquire into the matter and submit a report, Dahanu Project official Satyam Gandhi told PTI.

The official said the 17-year-old girl attempted to hang herself with a scarf inside the school's toilet on Sunday.

"When she did not come out for a long time, teachers and security personnel rushed inside and took her to Kasa government hospital. She has been shifted for advanced treatment to Silvassa. The reason for her act is not known and we are awaiting the Tribal Project official's report," he said. PTI COR BNM