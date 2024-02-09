Class XII student ends life in college; extreme act may be linked to practical exams, say cops

Palghar, Feb 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in a college in Virar in Palghar district on Friday while Class XII practical exams were underway, a police official said.

Sumitkumar Saroj jumped off the seventh floor of the college at 3pm and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the Virar police station official said.

"He was Class XII science student. Preliminary probe has revealed he may have been depressed as he had not appeared for three practical exams. A probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI PR BNM BNM