Classes 11, 12 in govt schools in ULB areas to be made co-ed: Himachal CM

Shimla, April 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the senior secondary sections in government schools operating within the area of urban local bodies in the state would be made co-educational.

Presiding over the meeting of the education department here, he said that the state government would rationalise the schools if the enrolment is low and there is a similar level of school within a manageable distance, according to an official statement.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, secretary (education) Rakesh Kanwar and senior officers of the education department were at the meeting.

