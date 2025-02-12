Classes suspended in Bengal varsity till Feb 16 as protests continue over student's death

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) Classes and internal examinations will remain suspended till February 16 at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) due to protests over the death of a woman student who had allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of the varsity's Haringhata campus in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The student killed herself on Monday, shortly after she was "caught cheating" during an examination, officials said. She was taken to Haringhata Rural Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

A university official on Wednesday said with the protests by a section of students showing no signs of abating, the authorities have decided to suspend all examinations till February 16.

There are allegations that two contractual employees were beaten up by protestors at Haringhata campus for continuing work but there was no confirmation by the university authorities.

Following the death of the woman, a section of students claimed that no ambulance driver was around when she was lying on the ground. The students claimed they had to arrange an e-rickshaw after 15-20 minutes, and that she died on the way to hospital.

"We demand a probe into the incident and action against those responsible for delay in taking her to hospital. Our agitation will continue till those responsible for her death are punished, including the ambulance driver," a student of the varsity said.

Officiating vice-chancellor Tapas Chakraborty earlier said, "The woman was seen adopting unfair means while writing her papers... Apparently, she found the whole episode insulting and took the extreme step. The MAKAUT community is shocked and we are with the family." The internal examination began at Haringhata campus on February 5.

The state-run university was recently in the news after a purported viral video showed a senior woman professor 'marrying' a student inside a classroom. The professor later mailed her resignation to the varsity authorities. PTI SUS MNB