Classes suspended in Ranchi schools till Dec 31 amid cold wave

Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) Classes for students from kindergarten to class 12 in all government and private schools in Ranchi district have been suspended from December 27 to 31 due to the prevailing cold wave conditions, an official said on Friday.

"Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, all government, non-government and private schools operating within Ranchi district are directed to suspend classes from KG to class 12 from December 27 to December 31, 2025," an order issued by the district education office stated.

The order cited a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast severe cold and cold wave conditions in Jharkhand until further notice.

"It is to be noted that Ranchi district has been categorised in the yellow zone, indicating a high probability of severe cold and cold wave conditions," it said.

Ranchi district education officer Vinay Kumar said even though most schools have declared winter vacations, some are still conducting classes.

Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius on Friday and mercury might dip further, a weather official said. PTI SAN MNB