Classical dancer Sonal Mansingh pays tribute to PM Modi with dance programme

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Indian classical dancer Sonal Mansingh on Friday evening paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a dance programme, titled 'Karma Yogi', here at India Habitat Centre.

The dance programme highlighted some of the Centre's flagship schemes and policies, including Ujjwala Yojana, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and the construction of the Ram temple.

"Although many videos have been made on the flagship schemes of PM Modi, this is the first time that through music and dance, they were shown on stage," Mansingh told PTI.

She added that since the stories around the schemes are "so real and contemporary", the messages will go "straight to the hearts of the people".

Talking about the idea behind the production, the 79-year-old said that 'Karma Yogi' is "someone who works for the common good of people".

"Yogi is the one who has reached a certain level of consciousness and Karma is the theory of Karma that what you do comes back to you. Karma Yogi means the one who works not for himself or herself but for the common good of people. Performing arts are a mode of direct communication with people. So, this is my tribute to PM Modi and his policies of Lok Kalyan," she said.

Directed by Mansingh, the dance was performed by more than 20 artistes and attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, union ministers Ramdas Athawale and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. PTI ANK MAH MAH