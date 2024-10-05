Classical language status will boost education, research in Marathi: PM Modi

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the classical language status will boost research and education in Marathi.

Addressing a function in Mumbai, two days after the Union Cabinet approved the classical language tag for Marathi and four other languages, Modi said it was a "golden moment" for the Marathi language.

"Marathi is a historical language whose knowledge sources have guided several generations. The Marathi language showcased literature, religion, social reforms, the freedom movement etc., over the years. The culture, history, literature, and folk art are linked to the language," the prime minister said.

He said the classical language status would help boost research and education in the Marathi language and appealed to Marathi speakers to ensure that the language reaches a global audience.

Modi emphasised that the Union government always encouraged imparting education in the mother tongue.

As per the National Education Policy, medical and engineering studies can be pursued in the Marathi language, he added.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre ensured that the operative part in court judgements is given in the mother tongue.

"Language should be the vehicle of ideas," he said.

Noting that translations can break the language barrier, Modi proposed using technology to popularise the Indian languages in the world.

"It is the responsibility of every Marathi-speaking person to contribute to developing the language," Modi added.

So far, India has six classical languages – Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.

After a language is notified as a classical language, the Union Education Ministry provides certain benefits for its promotion, which include two major annual international awards for scholars of eminence in the said languages. PTI MR NSK