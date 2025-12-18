Classical music stalwarts to perform at 27th 'Swami Haridas Tansen Mahotsav'

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Legendary flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, acclaimed vocalist Begum Parween Sultana, sitar maestro Shujaat Khan, Grammy Award–winning musician Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and his son Pandit Salil Bhatt, the creator of the Satvik Veena, are among the artistes performing at the much-awaited 27th edition of the "Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav", starting January 9.

Scheduled to be held at Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba, the three-day event, widely rated among India's prestigious festivals of classical music and dance, will also showcase celebrated Hindustani vocalists Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar.

The festival lineup further features Kathak legend Uma Sharma, who will perform alongside her disciples, as well as sarod player Amaan Ali Bangash, the eldest son and disciple of the Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, and well-known santoor exponent Pt. Rahul Shivkumar Sharma.

It is organised by the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts under the guidance of Padma Bhushan awardee Uma Sharma and Vinay Bharat Ram.

"While today’s youth gravitate toward Western and pop music, it’s imperative to preserve and promote the timeless legacy of Indian classical arts. This festival aims to inspire the next generation to cherish our musical heritage," said Sharma in a statement.

Conceived as a tribute to the legendary Swami Haridas and his illustrious disciple Tansen, the festival has, over the past 25 years, evolved into a significant platform for showcasing India's classical traditions in music and dance.

Known for its intimate 'mehfil andaaz', the event reflects the traditional 'guru-shishya parampara' and seeks to engage younger audiences with India’s cultural heritage.

The festival will come to a close on January 11.